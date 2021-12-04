Strictly Come Dancing 2021 leaderboard! Week 11's scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2021 results from the scoreboard in Week 11's Quarter Final.

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin were the unlucky couple to leave last weekend and another celebrity will go home in Sunday's results show.

Tonight saw all five of the remaining couples performing live once more as they competed to make the penultimate stage of the competition.

As always judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood marked all of the performances out of 40 as the competition got ever closer to this month's final.

Come the end of the night, Rhys Stephenson and Rose Ayling-Ellis shared top place on the scoreboard with 39 points each.

At the bottom end of the leaderboard was AJ Odudu with 30 points after her salsa ended with a 'dance disaster'.

In Sunday's show, the panel's scores from tonight's dances will be combined with the results of the latest public vote to determine the bottom two dancers.

Those in the dance off will have to perform once more for the judges before the panel decide who to keep in the competition for the semi-final.

Alongside the results, Sunday's show will feature a new routine from the professionals and music performance from JLS.

For now, you can recap the full leaderboard from this weekend's Strictly (4 December) below...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 scoreboard and scores - Week 11