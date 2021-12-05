Another celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2021 in tonight's results - who was eliminated?

This weekend the five remaining couples danced once more to impress the viewers at home as well as judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood.

In tonight's results, the total marks from the judges for the latest performances were combined with the results of the viewer vote.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing 2021 this week?

Those in the bottom were Dan Walker and his partner Nadiya Bychkova and AJ Odudu and her partner Kai Widdrington.

At the end of the dance off, it was Dan Walker who left Strictly Come Dancing 2021 tonight.

Both couples danced their routines again. Dan and Nadiya performed their Tango to Santa Maria by Gotan Project. Then, AJ and Kai performed their Salsa to Rhythm Is Gonna Get You/Get On Your Feet by Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine/Gloria Estefan, in a bid to impress the judges and secure their place in the semi-finals.

The judges then chose who to save and it was a unanimous decision.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 results

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save AJ and Kai: "Well I’ve got to say, Dan I think you did such a great job in the dance off, that’s the best I’ve ever seen you dance, ever! AJ, you totally nailed that last bit, that was fantastic, a dilemma, but the couple I am going to save is AJ and Kai."

Motsi Mabuse chose to save AJ and Kai. "Well another strong dance off. It’s just an amazing year and to be part of the team I think is absolutely sensational. Dan you did a great job, AJ you did, for me, the better job, and I’m saving AJ and Kai."

Anton Du Beke chose to save AJ and Kai: "Can I just say, it’s a thing to make the quarter finals of Strictly Come Dancing, and to pick this year of all years, to make the quarter finals would have guaranteed you a place in the final in any other year. It was an immense dance off, congratulations to both of you. You danced brilliantly, but the edge just goes, for me, to AJ and Kai."

Although her vote was not required, head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have agreed with her fellow judges, and saved AJ and Kai: "On this performance alone, I would have saved AJ and Kai."

Speaking after his exit, Dan said: "By the way I would have saved AJ and Kai as well! The last 11 weeks have been absolutely amazing, I’ve genuinely loved every second of it. When I go back to the first day when I was asked to dance in front of some glitter balls, at that point, if there had been a fire exit, I’d have just walked away. But this amazing woman grabbed me by the hand, and brought me out onto this dance floor.

"I’m not a dancer, but she showed me that I can dance, and that for me, this has been an absolutely incredible experience. Thank you to the judges, your feedback every week has been brilliant, and really constructive and helpful, and everyone over there, my fellow competitors, have been brilliant. The four people left are so good, as you say, the standard has been amazing, it’s been a pleasure for me to watch them dance each week, and thank you to all the pros for being so kind, caring and encouraging.

"Plus everyone who works on this programme, it’s a pleasure to be a part of a show that means so much to so many people. I also want to mention this amazing woman next to me, there are some people who walk into your life and turn some lights on, and that’s what she has done to me. You’re an amazing person, and if you’ll have me, you’ll have a friend for life Nadiya Bychkova."

Nadiya added: "Like he said, sometimes the right person walks into your life at the right time and that’s what happened. You always encourage everyone, you always have time for everyone, it just inspires me to be a better person myself. Thank you."

Dan and Nadiya will appear live on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on the sofa with Rylan for their first interview live on Monday, 6 December from 6:30pm.

The remaining four couples will return to the dancefloor once more next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on BBC One with the Semi Finals.