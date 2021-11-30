Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Quarter Final songs and dances REVEALED

The latest Strictly Come Dancing 2021 dances and songs have been revealed for this week's Quarter Finals.

The road to the Glitterball Trophy begins in earnest this Saturday night as the five remaining couples return to the ballroom floor.

Saturday's show will open with a dazzling group number from the Strictly professionals before the celebrities make their bid to secure another week in the competition with some first-class performances.

As always judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will mark their dances, while viewers take to the voting lines.

Last weekend saw Tilly Ramsay become the latest to bow out of the competition and one more celebrity will be leaving this weekend, missing out on the semi-finals.

Here are this week's Quarter Final Strictly Come Dancing song and dance list in full...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 songs and dances - Quarter Finals / Week 11

AJ and Kai

Salsa to Rhythm Is Gonna Get You/Get On Your Feet by Gloria Estefan

Dan and Nadiya

Tango to Santa Maria by Gotan Project

John and Johannes

Salsa to We Are Family by Sister Sledge

Rhys and Nancy

Argentine Tango to In The Air Tonight by Phil Collins

Rose and Giovanni

American Smooth to This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Natalie Cole

The remaining five couples will return to the dancefloor in the quarter final of the competition on Saturday 4 December at 6:40PM.

Then on Sunday, 5 December on BBC One one more celebrity will leave the competition in the latest results show.

There will also be a guest performance from JLS.