Strictly's Dan Walker hits back at trolls after avoiding another dance off

Dan Walker has hit back following the results of the latest Strictly Come Dancing results.

The BBC Breakfast presenter made it through another episode this weekend after avoiding the dance off once again.

Following the show, Dan took to Twitter to thank those for their support before hitting back at people sending him hate.

He wrote on Twitter: "Thank you to everyone who is sending lovely messages & enjoying us having fun on #Strictly and to the few who say... 'Just leave', 'Aren’t you ashamed?', 'You’re a disgrace', 'It’s a fix' (which I don’t get) or 'Who is voting for them?'

"IT’S A TV SHOW! See you in the 1/4 finals," he added alongside a laughing emoji.

Fans were quick to show Dan some love with one writing: "Congratulations both. Your dancing makes me smile and the genuine joy on your faces was priceless. I cheered and whooped and very much look forward to seeing you again next week."

Another added: "All my votes went to you this weekend. Absolutely smashed it".

And a third replied: "You are bringing a lot of joy to all us non dancers. Ignore the trolls and keep dancing."

Dan previously asked viewers "Please don't shout at me" after avoiding the dance off despite low marks.

Dan added: "I’m having an amazing time, my kids are delighted & it’s only a TV show!"

"For those asking, I don’t know who is voting for us (probably not Craig) but we’re incredibly thankful to everyone who is. See you next week. Can’t wait."

On Sunday, those in the bottom two were Rhys Stephenson and his partner Nancy Xu and Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin.

In the dance off on Sunday, both couples performed their routines again before the judges voted to save Rhys.

Speaking after her exit, Tilly said: "I’d just like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has made this an amazing, positive journey for me. From everyone here to backstage, wardrobe, make up and camera crew. It’s just been the most extraordinary time.

"I found out something about myself that I didn’t know I could do, I didn’t know I could dance and have fun like this. So a massive thank you and, obviously, a huge thank you to Nikita who has guided me out of my shell and has just made this the most amazing experience."

The remaining couples will return to the dancefloor once more next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on BBC One.

Picture: Nadiya Bychkova, Dan Walker - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy