The Masked Singer UK is heading back to ITV for series 3 in 2022 and here's a first look at the new batch of mystery contestants.

The series sees famous faces go head to head to put on a standout music performance as their identities are kept covered under outrageous costumes.

The Masked Singer will return to ITV and ITV Hub in the new year for its third series with 12 new contestants.

They're all hoping to join Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts) and Sausage (Joss Stone) in the exclusive Masked Singer winners’ club.

Get a first look at all the new characters below...

The Masked Singer UK contestants

Chandelier

Lighting up the room with their performance, meet Chandelier.

Chandelier. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Bagpipes

Bagpipes - the pride of Scotland will be hoping to hit the high notes.

Bagpipes. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Lionfish

Hear them roar, it's Lionfish.

Lionfish. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Doughnuts

Doughnuts looks like a sweet treat but will they run rings around everyone who tries to figure out who they are.

Doughnuts. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Traffic Cone

Traffic Cone - they may be able to stop traffic in this high-vis high fashion costume.

Traffic Cone. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Panda

Bamboo-zling those who try to guess who’s behind the mask, meet Panda.

Panda. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Rockhopper

Rockhopper will be making tweet music in a bid to peng-win.

Rockhopper. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Mushroom

Hoping to go all the way and be crowned champignon, it’s Mushroom.

Mushroom. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Firework

Bang! Here comes Firework.

Firework. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Poodle

Poodle promises to deliver paw-some performances.

Poodle. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Snow Leopard

This singer is snow joke, it’s Snow Leopard.

Snow Leopard. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Robobunny

Is it a robot? Is it a bunny? No! It’s Robobunny.

Robobunny. Picture: ITV/Bandicoot TV

Comedian and presenter, Joel Dommett is back as host of the show which will see a celebrity panel - plus those at home - attempting to guess the identity of the celebrities.

Those on the panel for series 3 are returning judges chat show host Jonathan Ross; singer Rita Ora, presenter Davina McCall and comedian Mo Gilligan.

The Masked Singer season 3 starts in January on ITV.