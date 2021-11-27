I'm A Celebrity cast removed from camp after extreme weather

The I'm A Celebrity contestants have been removed from the show's camp as a result of extreme weather.

The news follows ITV announcing it had cancelled both of this weekend's episodes.

Advertisements

It follows damage to the show's production base at Gwrych Castle caused by Storm Arwen.

I'm A Celebrity said in a statement: "Whilst we get the production base back up and running after suffering technical issues due to the storm, we have removed the celebrities from the castle."

The celebs will each be individually quarantining to ensure they remain Covid secure. They will return to the castle once the whole production is safely re-established.

It was revealed earlier today that both Saturday and Sunday's live shows had been forced off air.

They will be replaced with two compilation episodes featuring clips from past series.

A spokesperson said: "Owing to technical difficulties caused by extreme weather conditions in the area, there will be no new episodes of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! this weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

Advertisements

"I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! will be replaced tonight and tomorrow night in the ITV schedules by compilation shows (voiced by Ant & Dec) featuring best moments from previous series."

It's hoped I'm A Celebrity will return as usual on Monday night.

Celebs on the I'm A Celebrity line up currently include broadcaster Louise Minchin, football star David Ginola, Corrie star Simon Gregson, Paralympian Kadeena Cox and DJ and TV host Snoochie Shy.

They're joined by musician Naughty Boy, Emmerdale actor Danny Miller, Strictly star Arlene Phillips, EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt, singer & media personality Frankie Bridge and Olympic diver Matty Lee.

This year is the second series to air at the historic Gwrych Castle.

Advertisements

Weather permitting, fans will see the celebs undertake testing trials to win meals ahead of one of them being named this year's King or Queen of the Castle.

You can catch up with all the latest episodes now via ITV Hub.