I'm A Celebrity CANCELLED this weekend due to extreme weather

The latest episodes of I'm A Celebrity have been cancelled this weekend due to extreme weather.

Both Saturday and Sunday's episodes have been forced off air, replaced by compilation shows.

A spokesperson for I'm A Celebrity said in a statement today: "Owing to technical difficulties caused by extreme weather conditions in the area, there will be no new episodes of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! this weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

"I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! will be replaced tonight and tomorrow night in the ITV schedules by compilation shows (voiced by Ant & Dec) featuring best moments from previous series."

The celebs currently remain in the castle however the ongoing Storm Arwen has caused damage to the show's production base with only essential crew currently on site.

The cancellation follows last night's episode being pre-recorded for the first time in the show's 19 year history.

This year the series is back at the Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to ongoing pandemic travel restrictions.

Celebs on the 2021 I'm A Celebrity cast include TV personality Richard Madeley, BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin, DJ and TV host Snoochie Shy, Olympic diver Matty Lee, singer & TV personality Frankie Bridge and musician Naughty Boy.

They're joined by former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips, Coronation Street star Simon Gregson, football legend David Ginola, Emmerdale actor Danny Miller, EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt and gold medal winning Paralympian Kadeena Cox.

However Richard was forced to quit the show this week after leaving the castle to go to hospital.

After getting the all clear from medics, he appeared on last night's (26 November) episode to chat to Ant & Dec about his short time in the camp.

The latest episode also saw Naughty Boy take on the latest trial, winning eleven stars for camp.

All going well, I'm A Celebrity will return on Monday night.

As ever, we'll watch the group complete testing trials for food & treats in the lead up to one celebrity is crowned 2021's King or Queen of the Castle.

You can catch up with all the latest episodes now via ITV Hub.