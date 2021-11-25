Naughty Boy and Frankie Bridge were involved in a nasty clash over rice on I'm A Celebrity tonight.

There was tension between the pair in a row over cooking following the recent merging of the two camps.

It started as Naughty Boy critiqued the latest meal cooked by the celebrities.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Naughty Boy said: "I’m quite passionate about cooking and maybe this isn’t the place to be passionate about cooking. I don’t want to be the one who says it, I’m just being real, it’s not rice."

He then commented to Danny: "Rice pudding is supposed to be a sweet dish, that was difficult for me to eat. It’s not supposed to be rice pudding, it’s supposed to be rice that goes with beans."

In the Bush Telegraph Naughty Boy continued: “If we’re having rice and beans, people would prefer to have rice and beans, not rice pudding and beans. I don’t know if I’m going crazy or overthinking.”

Discussing it with Naughty Boy, Frankie said: "You’re just coming into our camp and this was just what we did-"

Naughty Boy interrupted: “No, this is our camp. That’s wrong what you just said.”

Frankie said: "How have I ended up in a discussion over something that’s-"

Naughty Boy added: "It’s not your camp."

Frankie responded: "Don’t be like that.”"

Naughty Boy replied: "Don’t say things like you came to ‘our’ camp."

Frankie walked away while Naughty Boy said: "Frankie said something where it just implied we just joined their camp."

Upset, Frankie spoke to Kadeena outside: “Why can no one talk about rice in here? I can’t deal with it."

She added: "I’d rather not have rice at this point. I just hate any confrontation. Now I’m like, ‘Oh my god, did I say something bad?’ Now I’ve offended him... why am I talking about rice.

"I’m someone who avoids confrontation at all costs. I just hate it. I don’t understand what the issue is."

In the Bush Telegraph Naughty Boy said: “Shall we just say this is like a teething period? It just made me think, maybe we are the outsiders who have now come in.”

The row follows Naughty Boy threatening to quit the show after news of the camp merge.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues nightly on ITV.