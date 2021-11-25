Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson showered in snakes on I'm A Celebrity

Here's a first look from tonight's I'm A Celebrity as Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson take part in their first trial.

The two late entrants will join camp in the next episode tonight (25 November) at 9PM on ITV.

And they'll be thrown right into the thick of it as they take part in the latest trial.

In a teaser video, the pair are seen with their heads locked in glass boxes as they're showered with snakes.

As the other celebrity campers watch on, Simon and Adam battle to unscrew stars using just their mouths.

Who'll bring home the most stars and impress their fellow campmates?

See how they get on when I'm A Celebrity airs tonight at 9PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

The duo will join the current crop of ten celebrities which include, singer & TV personality Frankie Bridge, Olympian Matty Lee, sports star Kadeena Cox, BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin and musician Naughty Boy.

Completing the line up is football legend David Ginola, Emmerdale's Danny Miller, Strictly star & choreographer Arlene Phillips and radio and TV presenter Snoochie Shy.

In yesterday's episode, presenter Richard Madeley took part in the trial where he won just 4 out of 10 stars.

He had 10 minutes to find 10 stars hidden within the trial while being covered in castle critters, rotten fruit and veg, fish guts and offal.

Later in camp, dinner arrived as Richard's efforts were rewarded with a squirrel to eat.

However earlier today he was forced to quit the show after being taken to hospital having felt unwell overnight.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues each night at 9PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV