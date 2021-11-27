Here are all of the dances from this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live show for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the remaining six couples performing for a place in next week's Quarter Finals.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, guest judge Cynthia Erivo, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Rose and Giovanni
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: California Dreamin' by Sia
Judges' scores: 33 (8, 8, 8, 9)
Dan and Nadiya
Dance: Rumba
Song: Desperado by Eagles
Judges' scores: 31 (6, 9, 8, 8)
AJ and Kai
Dance: Couple's Choice
Song: Make Me Feel by Janelle Monáe
Judges' scores: 36 (9, 8, 10, 9)
Rhys and Nancy
Dance: Waltz
Song: You Light Up My Life by Whitney Houston
Judges' scores: 35 (7, 9, 10, 9)
Tilly and Nikita
Dance: Samba
Song: Levitating by Dua Lipa
Judges' scores: 30 (7, 7, 8, 8)
John and Johannes
Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: The 5th by David Garrett
Judges' scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
As usual, the judges' marks from this week will be added to latest the results from the public vote to determine who is in danger.
The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's Sunday results show.
Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:20PM. Along with the results there will be a musical performance from Years & Years and a new routine from the professionals.