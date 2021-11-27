Here are all of the dances from this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the remaining six couples performing for a place in next week's Quarter Finals.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, guest judge Cynthia Erivo, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Rose and Giovanni

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: California Dreamin' by Sia

Judges' scores: 33 (8, 8, 8, 9)

Dan and Nadiya

Dance: Rumba

Song: Desperado by Eagles

Judges' scores: 31 (6, 9, 8, 8)

AJ and Kai

Dance: Couple's Choice

Song: Make Me Feel by Janelle Monáe

Judges' scores: 36 (9, 8, 10, 9)

Rhys and Nancy

Dance: Waltz

Song: You Light Up My Life by Whitney Houston

Judges' scores: 35 (7, 9, 10, 9)

Tilly and Nikita

Dance: Samba

Song: Levitating by Dua Lipa

Judges' scores: 30 (7, 7, 8, 8)

John and Johannes

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: The 5th by David Garrett

Judges' scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

As usual, the judges' marks from this week will be added to latest the results from the public vote to determine who is in danger.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's Sunday results show.

Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:20PM. Along with the results there will be a musical performance from Years & Years and a new routine from the professionals.