John Whaite topped the latest Strictly Come Dancing 2021 scoreboard this weekend, but who will go in the results?

Tonight saw the six remaining couples performing for a place in next weekend's Quarter Finals.

Last weekend it was Tom Fletcher who left Strictly and another couple will head home this Sunday night.

Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and guest judge Cynthia Erivo were the people with the paddles this week, and were watching each dance closely, ready to mark each performance out of ten.

Topping the scores this weekend (27 November) were John Whaite and Johannes Radebe who scored a near perfect 39 points for their Argentine Tango. Craig was full of praise for the "fantastic" routine - although still scored a 9 - while Shirley described the performance as "fabulous".

AJ Odudu , Kai Widdrington - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Nancy Xu , Rhys Stephenson - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington ranked in second spot with 36 points after their couples choice routine which was branded "brilliant" by guest judge Cynthia.

Bouncing back from the dance off last weekend, Rhys Stephenson scored 35 points for his Waltz with pro partner Nancy Xu. Shirley said the routine was astounding but Craig claimed it lacked technique.

Rose Ayling-Ellis had opened the show with pro partner Giovanni Pernice dancing a Paso Doble, scoring 33 points. Shirley said it was a "class act" but Craig had a list of criticisms.

Finally in the bottom two this week were Dan Walker and Tilly Ramsay with 31 and 30 points respectively.

Craig said Dan's Samba was "better than expected" as the BBC Breakfast host and pro partner Nadiya Bychkova matched their series high score. Meanwhile, Tilly and Nikita Kuzmin's Samba was described as a "good go at a difficult dance" by Shirley.

Nadiya Bychkova, Dan Walker - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Nikita Kuzmin, Tilly Ramsay - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Giovanni Pernice, Rose Ayling-Ellis - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

As always, the points from the judges will be combined with viewer votes to determine the bottom two in Sunday's dance off.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Sunday, 28 November at 7:20PM with the latest results.

Sunday's show will open with a routine from the pros and a music performance from Years & Years.

It will then be time to look back on Saturday’s show, as the judges’ scores and viewers' votes are combined to reveal which of the six remaining couples are in the bottom two.

The two couples with the lowest scores must then dance for survival, as the judges decide who to save and who will leave the competition.