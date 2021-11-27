Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2021 results from the scoreboard in Week 10 this evening.

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden were the unlucky couple to leave last weekend and another celebrity will be heading home in tonight's results show.

Tonight's episode saw all six of the remaining couples performing live once more, competing for a place in the Quarter-Final.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and guest judge Cynthia Erivo marked all of the performances out of 40 as the competition got ever closer to next month's final.

At the end of the night, John Whaite was on top of the scoreboard with an almost perfect 39 points for his Argentine Tango.

Down at the bottom was Tilly Ramsay who scored 30 points after dancing a samba for her latest routine.

In Sunday's show, the panel's scores from tonight's dances will be combined with the results of the latest public vote to determine the bottom two dancers.

In the dance off those couples will have to perform again before the judges decide who stays and who is next to leave the ballroom. The five remaining couples will be one step closer to lifting the glitterball.

Sunday's show will also feature a new routine from the professionals and a music performance from Years & Years.

For now, recap the full leaderboard from Saturday's Strictly's 27 November show below...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 scoreboard and scores - Week 10