The final date of I’m A Celebrity 2023 has been confirmed – when does the series end?

The brand new series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here launched just last weekend on ITV1 and ITVX.

But already the show has confirmed the final date, concluding in two weeks’ time.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 final date

I’m A Celebrity final will air Sunday, 10 December on ITV1. The live finale will run from 9PM through to 10:40PM on ITV1, hosted by Ant and Dec.

You’ll also be able to watch online via ITVX.

The total number of episodes on the series this year is 22.

Stars on the I’m A Celebrity line up this year include columnist and media personality Grace Dent, Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard, singer and presenter Marvin Humes, boxing star Tony Bellew, former politician Nigel Farage and Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson.

They’re joined by YouTuber Nella Rose, American actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears, soap actress Danielle Harold, Italian jockey Frankie Dettori, TV personality Josie Gibson and First Dates star Fred Sirieix.

The famous faces have been parted from their usual way of living and instead headed to the jungle Down Under.

Who will win I’m A Celebrity?

In the run up to the final, viewers will vote for their favourite and each night the least popular contestant will be eliminated.

Based on past years, three will be left for the final where one will be crowned the winner. The champion will be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

This Morning’s Josie Gibson is the early favourite to be crowned the winner.

Betway spokesman Chad Yeomans, remarked: “Josie Gibson is undoubtedly one of the most popular reality stars of all time, her winning percentage on Big Brother was one of the biggest ever seen and her regular presenting slots on ITV’s This Morning make her a household name. As such, she’s the early frontrunner at 11/4 to be the last contestant standing in this year’s show.

“Competition comes from former maitre d’ turned TV presenter Fred Sirieix (4/1), one of the nation’s best-known jockeys Frankie Dettori (15/2), and former UKIP and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage (11/2). At longer odds are former JLS star Marvin Humes (10/1), ex-boxer Tony Bellew (16/1) and Britney Spears’s little sister Jamie-Lynn Spears (50/1), who will no doubt have some interesting tales to tell!”

For now, I’m A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV1 and ITVX at 9PM.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITVX.