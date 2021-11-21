Strictly's Dan Walker speaks out after avoiding another dance off

Dan Walker has spoken out following the results of the latest Strictly Come Dancing results.

The BBC Breakfast presenter made it through the weekend's episode despite some viewers feeling his dancing wasn't up to scratch.

Dan ranked bottom of the leaderboard but avoided being in the bottom two dance off as Tom Fletcher was instead sent home.

Following the episode, Dan took to Twitter to thank those for their support before responding to those who were "furious" about him staying the competition.

"I’m well aware that some people are furious that I’m still dancing, and that’s fine," he wrote alongside a laughing emoji.

He went on to share positive messages from fans, saying: "I have never posted any of the thousands of positive messages we get every single week but, in the interests of balance, thank you to everyone who sends stuff like this."

"See you next week," he added.

Last week saw Dan ask viewers "Please don't shout at me" after surviving another dance off.

Dan added: "I’m having an amazing time, my kids are delighted & it’s only a TV show!"

"For those asking, I don’t know who is voting for us (probably not Craig) but we’re incredibly thankful to everyone who is. See you next week. Can’t wait."

On Sunday, those in the bottom two were Tom Fletcher and his pro partner Amy Dowden and Rhys Stephenson and his pro partner Nancy Xu.

In the dance off on Sunday, both couples performed their routines again before the judges voted to save Rhys.

Speaking after his exit, Tom said: "Honestly I’ve had the best time, I’ve loved every second of it. I’ve made the best friend in Amy, you’ve been amazing thank you so much for teaching me how to dance, I know it was a struggle at times.

"It’s an amazing show, everyone that works on it, all of you guys have been amazing, I’ve loved getting to know you. Thank you so much, it’s been the best experience and I don’t regret a single minute of it, so thank you everyone so much. I’m gutted to leave."

The remaining couples will return to the dancefloor once more next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on BBC One.

Picture: Nadiya Bychkova, Dan Walker - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy