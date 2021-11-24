Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson have both been confirmed for the I'm A Celebrity 2021 line up.

The pair will join camp in the next episode on Thursday night, 25 November at 9PM on ITV.

Actor Simon is best known for his role of Steve McDonald on ITV's Coronation Street, a character he has played for more than 30 years.

He said: "I am excited and I know the rest of my cast friends will find it highly amusing I am doing this show! Everyone at work is a huge fan of I’m A Celebrity. They will be wanting to find out what I am up to each evening and what is coming out of my mouth or going in my mouth!

"They won’t be voting for me to not do a trial. They will definitely want me to go through some pain."

Meanwhile EastEnders star Adam is best known for his long running role of Ian Beale in the BBC One soap but is currently taking a break.

He said: "Why have I finally said yes? Because I am not in EastEnders! That is the honest answer. I am not in contract with the BBC so I can come and do it.

"Everyone thinks I am Ian Beale and so it’s going to be great to show I am not."

The duo will join the current crop of ten celebrities which include, singer & TV personality Frankie Bridge, Olympian Matty Lee, sports star Kadeena Cox, BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin and musician Naughty Boy.

Completing the line up is football legend David Ginola, Emmerdale's Danny Miller, Strictly star & choreographer Arlene Phillips, presenter Richard Madeley and radio and TV presenter Snoochie Shy.

In tonight's episode (24 November) hosts Ant and Dec went to camp to reveal that there had been no public vote for the trial. Instead, the duo announced that all ten celebs would join the pair for the next trial.

But the celebs are currently unaware that they will be joined by the new arrivals for the challenge, which will see Adam and Simon tasked with winning food for the group.

Earlier in this evening's show, Richard took part in the latest trial 'Castle Kitchen Nightmares'.

He had 10 minutes to find 10 stars hidden within the trial while being covered in castle critters, rotten fruit and veg, fish guts and offal.

Richard struggled in the horror trial, ending up with only four out of ten stars.

Later in camp, dinner arrived as Richard's efforts were rewarded with a squirrel to eat.

Fronted by Ant and Dec, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues each night on ITV.

Picture: ITV