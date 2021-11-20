Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Watch all of musicals week performances

Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 musicals special for you to watch.
This Saturday night (20 November) saw the remaining seven couples performing routines inspired by some iconic musicals.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from the panel of guest judge Cynthia Erivo, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke respectively.
AJ and Kai
Dance: Waltz
Song: Edelweiss from The Sound Of Music
Judges' scores: 38 (9, 10, 10, 9)
Rhys and Nancy
Dance: Jive
Song: Footloose from Footloose
Judges' scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)
Tom and Amy
Dance: Couple’s Choice
Song: On My Own from Les Misérables
Judges' scores: 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)
Rose and Giovanni
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Love Is An Open Door from Frozen The Musical
Judges' scores: 37 (10, 9, 9, 9)
John and Johannes
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Chim Chim Cher-ee from Mary Poppins
Judges' scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)
Tilly and Nikita
Dance: Couple’s Choice
Song: Revolting Children from Matilda
Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)
Dan and Nadiya
Dance: Charleston
Song: Good Morning from Singin’ In The Rain
Judges' scores: 31 (7, 7, 9, 8)
The judges' marks from this week will now be added to the results from the public vote.
The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.
Strictly is back Sunday night (21 November) on BBC One from 7:15PM.