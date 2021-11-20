tellymix
Advertisements

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Watch all of musicals week performances

Watch Strictly Come Dancing 2021 performances online - 20 November

Posted by Kayleigh Jade
Dan Walker, Nadiya Bychkova - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 musicals special for you to watch.

This Saturday night (20 November) saw the remaining seven couples performing routines inspired by some iconic musicals.

Advertisements

Here are all the performances plus the marks from the panel of guest judge Cynthia Erivo, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke respectively.

AJ and Kai

Dance: Waltz
Song: Edelweiss from The Sound Of Music
Judges' scores: 38 (9, 10, 10, 9)

 

Rhys and Nancy

Dance: Jive
Song: Footloose from Footloose
Judges' scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Advertisements

 

Tom and Amy

Dance: Couple’s Choice
Song: On My Own from Les Misérables
Judges' scores: 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)

 

Rose and Giovanni

Dance: Quickstep
Song: Love Is An Open Door from Frozen The Musical
Judges' scores: 37 (10, 9, 9, 9)

 

John and Johannes

Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Chim Chim Cher-ee from Mary Poppins
Judges' scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Advertisements

 

Tilly and Nikita

Dance: Couple’s Choice
Song: Revolting Children from Matilda
Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

 

Dan and Nadiya

Dance: Charleston
Song: Good Morning from Singin’ In The Rain
Judges' scores: 31 (7, 7, 9, 8)

 

The judges' marks from this week will now be added to the results from the public vote.

Advertisements

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.

Strictly is back Sunday night (21 November) on BBC One from 7:15PM.

More on: Reality TV
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Twitter
Like on Facebook