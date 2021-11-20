Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Watch all of musicals week performances

Here are all of the dances from this week's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 musicals special for you to watch.

This Saturday night (20 November) saw the remaining seven couples performing routines inspired by some iconic musicals.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from the panel of guest judge Cynthia Erivo, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke respectively.

AJ and Kai

Dance: Waltz

Song: Edelweiss from The Sound Of Music

Judges' scores: 38 (9, 10, 10, 9)

Rhys and Nancy

Dance: Jive

Song: Footloose from Footloose

Judges' scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Tom and Amy

Dance: Couple’s Choice

Song: On My Own from Les Misérables

Judges' scores: 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)

Rose and Giovanni

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Love Is An Open Door from Frozen The Musical

Judges' scores: 37 (10, 9, 9, 9)

John and Johannes

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Chim Chim Cher-ee from Mary Poppins

Judges' scores: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Tilly and Nikita

Dance: Couple’s Choice

Song: Revolting Children from Matilda

Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Dan and Nadiya

Dance: Charleston

Song: Good Morning from Singin’ In The Rain

Judges' scores: 31 (7, 7, 9, 8)

The judges' marks from this week will now be added to the results from the public vote.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.

Strictly is back Sunday night (21 November) on BBC One from 7:15PM.