I'm A Celebrity new series set to be 'toughest yet' with more, bigger trials

I'm A Celebrity bosses are planning the 'toughest series yet' for this year's celebs.

This year the show will return to the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales. Ant & Dec will host live every night on ITV and ITV Hub from the castle.

As ever, viewers will see the celebrities undertake gruelling Trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

The first challenge the celebs will take on is called the Turrets of Terror and will see the camp split in two.

Creative Director Tom Gould said: "The results will lead to half of them winning a place in the main camp and the other half of losing celebrities will have to endure a stay in The Clink.

“If you end up in there it is obviously a smaller area and most of daily life will be outside in a tiny courtyard."

He shared with the Daily Mirror newspaper: "They will sleep inside but on the floor and there will be a very basic shower. Everything else, cooking, cleaning, all the chores will be outside so a lot colder down here as they are a lot more exposed."

Meanwhile Executive Producer Olly Nash revealed that the upcoming series would be more inline with the original Australian run.

"The trials were limited last year and this time they are much closer to the Australian series in terms of scale," Nash explained. "Absolutely they are harder and bigger and there are more trials over the series than ever before and more trialists taking part in terms of celebrities. That was the learnings of having one series here.

“We have 24 trials this year, I think normally it is closer to 20 in a full series, it is the most ever and absolutely the most celebrities taking part.”

Those on the 2021 I'm A Celebrity line up include broadcaster Richard Madeley, Emmerdale star Danny Miller, BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin, singer & TV personality Frankie Bridge and Paralympian Kadeena Cox.

Joining them are former Strictly judge & choreographer Arlene Phillips, radio DJ Snoochie Shy, football star David Ginola, songwriter and producer Naughty Boy and Olympian Matty Lee.

I'm A Celebrity 2021 will launch this Sunday night, 21 November at 9PM on ITV.

Hosted by Ant and Dec, the series will continue nightly.