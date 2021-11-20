Strictly Come Dancing 2021 leaderboard! Week 9 (Musicals) scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2021 results from the scoreboard of Week 9.

Tonight (20 November) saw the remaining seven couples performing live for the latest time this series.

Advertisements

This week was a Musicals themed special with the couples dancing routines inspired by iconic musicals from the stage and screen.

The judges - Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and guest judge Cynthia Erivo - scored all of the performances out of 40 points.

At the end of the evening we saw Tilly Ramsay on top with a perfect 40 points but in the danger zone right at the bottom were Tom Fletcher and Dan Walker.

The judges' marks from Saturday's dances will now be used to determine the bottom two couples together with the results of the latest public vote.

In Sunday's results show, the two couples with the lowest combined scores will return to the ballroom floor for a second time to take part in the next dance-off. There it will be up to the judges to decide who stays in the competition and gets to dance for another week.

Advertisements

Plus, there will be a Wicked themed routine from the professionals and a performance from the cast of movie musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

For now, recap the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 leaderboard from Saturday below...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 scoreboard and scores - Week 9 (20 November)