Richard Madeley says he is hoping I'm A Celebrity viewers will vote for him to do trials.

The legendary TV presenter Richard Madeley is one of the celebs taking part in this year's series.

Reflecting on why he has finally accepted an offer to star in the new series after years of being asked, Richard explains he wants to find out what it feels like to be in the camp on a TV show that has become part of ‘British life’.

Richard says: “Up until now, I’ve always been perfectly happy watching as a viewer but recently, I realised I’m A Celebrity is no longer just a TV programme. It’s become part of the fabric of British life and part of the countdown to Christmas.

"It suddenly hit me that everyone talks about it the next day and I suddenly wondered what it would be like to be there rather than watching. I realised the time had come to experience it.

“Judy and I talked about it and we realised we couldn’t find a reason for me not to do it. I slept on the offer and when I woke up the next day, I found myself feeling really excited that I was going to say yes.”

Richard, who has taken part in a few Trials before as a guest on I’m A Celebrity’s spin off ITV2 series, including lying down in a coffin with snakes, says the only challenge he is fearful of is the route he will have to take to get to the Welsh Castle.

“I spent many years on my grandparents’ farm in Shropshire,” he explains. “I am used to animals, rats, so I’ve had all that knocked out of me. I don’t like heights though and what bothers me the most is the route into the Castle.

"Maybe I will have to walk a plank over a 150 foot open space. I am not looking forward to that at all and I know my head could say ‘do it’ and my body could freeze!

“But I really hope I do get voted for the Trials. The thing about this programme is you mustn’t go into it if you take yourself remotely seriously. I don’t and I am thoroughly looking forward to being covered in god knows what! You have to be prepared for people to laugh and I see this as a bl**dy great romp of fun!”

Richard says many of his friends have taken part in the show over the years as well as his son-in-law, James Haskell.

"James hasn’t given me any advice because as he pointed out, it would be useless!” laughs Richard. “It will be a different camp and I plan to just take each day as it

comes.”

As for whether Richard wants to win I’m A Celebrity, he says his only wish is that he doesn’t get voted out first.

“But that’s because I want to experience everything,” he explains. “I certainly don’t worry about what people think. If you are in the public eye and you start worrying about how people will see you, you end up going mad!”

I'm A Celebrity airs nightly on ITV and ITV Hub.