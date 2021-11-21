Snoochie Shy is one of the contestants on I'm A Celebrity 2021 - here's all you need to know about her!

Snoochie Shy is a 29-year-old DJ who has fronted her own show on BBC Radio 1Xtra for two years.

On signing up for the show, she says: "My mum keeps laughing, as she knows I am such a scaredy cat! Bugs and I are not friends, I don’t like heights and I am claustrophobic too.

"But that all said, one of the things I am most looking forward to about doing this programme is the Trials! They are all crazy."

She says the one trial she fears the most is anything involving a coffin and creepy crawlies: “That trial is my big fear. I’ve seen bugs go up people’s noses before and I am scared bugs are going to go up my private parts.

"But I am excited about taking part and as soon as they asked me to come on the show, I said yes.”

Meet Snoochie Shy

Snoochie Shy's real name is Cheyenne Davide, saying that her stage name comes from a name her grandmother gave her to mean "cute".

Snoochie isn’t sure what her fellow DJ and last year’s runner-up, Jordan North, will say when he discovers she is following in his footsteps.

Says Snoochie: “I saw him vomit on top of the mountain and I can relate to that as it was very high.”

Meanwhile Snoochie has admitted she's nervous about revealing her birthmark while in camp.

She explains: "People other than my family don’t know I have a birthmark on the right side of my cheek and so it will be the first time I am letting people know I have one.

"It has been an insecurity of mine in the past but I am also excited to face up to it."

A keen fan of rice and beans at home, Snoochie says she has already been trying to wean herself off food by cutting down her calorie intake.

And the DJ is looking forward to her 1Xtra listeners finding out more about her.

"I am actually quite a shy person when I am outside my comfort zone,” she says. “I think my shy side might come out and I might be quite shy in the first couple of days but I also will definitely be a team player. I want to show everyone how to twerk too!"

Other celebs on this year's cast include football star David Ginola, Olympic diver Matty Lee, singer & TV personality Frankie Bridge, BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin, choreographer and director Arlene Phillips and sports star Kadeena Cox.

I'm A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV and ITV Hub.