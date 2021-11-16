Janette Manrara is to host the Strictly Come Dancing live tour in 2022.

After a forced break due to the pandemic, the Strictly tour will be back next year from 20 January to 13 February 2022.

Strictly’s own Janette Manrara has been announced as host as the former professional Cha Cha Chas into her new role.

Janette will preside over proceeding with tour judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, who is making his return to the judges’ desk for this tour.

The celebrity and professional line up is to be announced.

Opening at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on 20 January, the tour will then visit Leeds’ First Direct Arena, Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, the AO Arena Manchester, Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, The OVO Hydro in Glasgow and Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, before culminating with five shows at London's O2 Arena from 11-13 February.

Janette Manrara said: "I’m absolutely thrilled to be hosting the 2022 Strictly Arena Tour! It’s a dream come true. It’s been two years since the last tour so the expectation and build-up has been huge. We’ve been desperate to return to venues around the UK and now we’re finally back.

"The show is going to be bigger than ever – with lots of glitter, lots of sparkles, lots of excitement and lots of incredible dance routines! And you never know…you might just see me taking to the dance floor myself – I can’t wait, I’ve really missed it!"

The live show will also be directed by Craig Revel Horwood promising a breathtaking dance routines guaranteed to leave them spellbound, together with all the glitz, glamour and magic of the TV show live on stage.

As well as enjoying the glittering routines, arena audiences have the power to decide who wins the coveted Live Tour Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show. After each celebrity couple has performed, the Judges will provide their invaluable critique and scores - but the audience can also vote via text for their favourite couple and ultimately they will decide who wins!

Tickets are on sale now from www.strictlycomedancinglive.com