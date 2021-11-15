Strictly's Dan Walker says 'Please don't shout at me' as he avoids latest dance off

Dan Walker has asked Strictly fans not to "shout at me" after avoiding the latest dance off.

The BBC Breakfast presenter sailed through the weekend's latest episode despite some viewers feeling his dancing wasn't up to scratch.

Perhaps pre-empting a backlash, Dan was quick to take to Twitter after the latest dance off.

He wrote to his followers: "Please don’t shout at me," alongside a laughing emoji.

Dan added: "I’m having an amazing time, my kids are delighted & it’s only a TV show!"

"For those asking, I don’t know who is voting for us (probably not Craig) but we’re incredibly thankful to everyone who is. See you next week. Can’t wait."

He added after Sara Davies left the competition on Sunday night: "Sara has been brilliant & I loved their Argentine tango. It’s been great to get to know her & our Friday nights and Saturday breakfasts will be sorely missed.

"She has time for everyone & is a real star who cares for all around her."

On Saturday night Dan and pro partner Nadiya Bychkova danced an American Smooth to King of the Road by The Proclaimers.

The performance split the judges with Craig Revel Horwood awarding just 4 points saying it lacked style but Motsi Mabuse said it was Dan's best dance so far. Anton Du Beke awarded 9 points.

In Sunday's results, the judges’ scores were combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance off.

This week that was Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin and Sara Davies and her partner Aljaz Škorjanec.

Both couples performed their routines again before the judges decided to save Tilly, seeing Sara sent home.

Speaking after her exit, Sara said: "I had no idea any of this was in me. It’s been a life changing experience and one I’ve loved every second of."

Strictly Come Dancing returns on BBC One next weekend with a musicals themed special.

The latest episode is on Saturday 20 November at 6:35PM with the results show on Sunday 21 November at 7:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Picture: Nadiya Bychkova, Dan Walker - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy