The latest Strictly Come Dancing 2021 dances and songs have been revealed for musicals week!

This Saturday the couples take to the ballroom floor live with more incredible routines inspired by some of the best-loved musicals of all time.

Who will steal the limelight? Everyone wants to secure their place in next week’s show, so expect stellar showstopping performances all around.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will welcome the celebrities back to the floor as the seven remaining couples perform in a bid to guarantee their spot in the competition as the final draws near.

As always judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke Horwood will mark their dances, while viewers take to the voting lines. Craig Revel Horwood will miss this week's live show.

Last weekend saw Sara Davies become the latest to bow out of the competition and one more celebrity will be leaving this weekend.

Here are this week's Musicals Strictly Come Dancing song and dance list in full...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 songs and dances - Musicals

AJ and Kai

Waltz to Edelweiss from The Sound Of Music

Rose and Giovanni

Quickstep to Love Is An Open Door from Frozen The Musical

Tilly and Nikita

Couple’s Choice to Revolting Children from Matilda

Dan and Nadiya

Charleston to Good Morning from Singin’ In The Rain

John and Johannes

Viennese Waltz to Chim Chim Cher-ee from Mary Poppins

Rhys and Nancy

Jive to Footloose from Footloose

Tom and Amy

Couple’s Choice to On My Own from Les Misérables

Alongside the couple's routines, the main show will open with an incredible Cabaret-inspired routine from the professional dancers.

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor next when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 20 November at 6:35PM, with the results show on Sunday, 21 November at 7:15PM on BBC One.

Sunday's show will see a music performance from the star of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.