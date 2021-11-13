Strictly Come Dancing fans say Rose Ayling-Ellis was robbed of a perfect score this weekend.

Rose and Giovanni Pernice performed a Couple's Choice routine on Saturday to Symphony by Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson.

The pair closed the show with the stunning routine, which included a powerful section of silence.

Shirley Ballas described the dance as "absolutely beautiful" while Anton Du Beke said it was the "greatest thing I've ever seen on the show."

But Rose missed out on scoring 40 points with Craig holding out on awarding a perfect score.

Many viewers watching weren't impressed with one writing on Twitter: "I know I need to get out more, but really angry at Craig - Rose & Giovanni’s dance was hugely powerful and progressive but in the name of being the ‘bad guy’ he ruined the moment with a 9. Why? He had nothing bad to say, no reason #Strictly"

Another wrote: "Absolutely beautiful from Rose and Giovanni. Not quite sure why Craig felt the need to spoil the moment. #strictly"

And a third commented: "Yet another beautiful performance from Rose and Giovanni. And another 9 from Craig that I'll be judging. Eyes #Strictly"

Elsewhere this weekend it was Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu who topped the leaderboard with a Charleston that scored a perfect 40 points. The routine was described as "outstanding" by the judges with Motsi saying it was the best of the series so far.

But last on the leaderboard was AJ Odudu who had topped last week's scores. Craig was disappointed with her Paso Doble, saying she was "less connected" with pro partner Kai Widdrington.

Strictly Come Dancing returns Sunday night with its latest results show.

Other celebs remaining on this year's cast are presenter and broadcaster Dan Walker, TV and social media personality Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay, entrepreneur and TV personality Sara Davies MBE, McFly star Tom Fletcher, actress Nina Wadia OBE and cookery author John Whaite.

Every weekend the celebrity and professionals take to the dancefloor in a bid to win over the judges and fans at home.

On the results show the lowest ranked pairings will battle it out in the dance off before one is sent home.

You can watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.

Picture: Giovanni Pernice, Rose Ayling-Ellis - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy