Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2021 line up reveals first celebrities

The first stars on the line up of the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Christmas special have been confirmed.

After a year out, the festive special will return this year. Six celebrity contestants will take to the dance floor for an all-star Christmas extravaganza special.

Each of the couples will perform a Christmas-inspired routine with the hope of impressing the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Head Judge Shirley Ballas, and the voting audience. But who will lift the coveted Strictly Come Dancing Christmas trophy?

So, who's on Strictly this Christmas? Meet the first confirmed stars and pros below...

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas contestants

Jay Blades and Luba Mushtuk

Jay Blades. Picture: BBC/Ricochet Ltd

Jay Blades MBE is a modern furniture restorer and presenter. He is best known for presenting The Repair Shop, Jay’s Yorkshire Workshop; Money for Nothing and Jay Blades’ Home Fix. In addition to his television work, Jay spends time running workshops and motivating disadvantaged people in the community.

Jay Blades said: "I’m super excited, times two! One, because I’m going to learn a new dance apart from the ‘Dad’ dance, and two because I’m going to be on Strictly! It’s a show that I’ve always admired, and I can’t wait to see how I perform!"

Fred Sirieix and Dianne Buswell

Fred In First Dates' Manchester Restaurant.

Fred Sirieix is a TV personality, author and maître d'hôtel, known for his role on Channel 4's First Dates and the spin-off show, First Dates Hotel. He also presents BBC Two's Remarkable Places to Eat and stars in ITV’s hit series Gino, Gordon and Fred.

Fred Sirieix said: "I absolutely love Christmas so I’m delighted to be taking part in the Strictly Christmas special and to be partnered with the magnificent Dianne. I hope my dance moves bring some Christmas joy to everybody watching at home and don’t make the judges say 'Bah, Humbug!'"

More celebs are to be confirmed - we'll keep you updated!

Each of the six couples will perform a Christmas inspired routine in a bid to be crowned Christmas champions 2021.

Just like the main series, the Xmas show will be hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman while Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge Shirley Ballas will make up on the panel.

The judges will mark the routines but it'll be the studio audience who vote for the winning couple, who will take home the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2021 Silver Star trophy.