Here's a spoiler-filled recap of tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 latest live show.

So far seven couples have left the competition - and tonight (13 November) the remaining eight dancing duos performed a brand new set of routines.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman were back to host the show, as the celebs competed to stay in the competition for another week.

The couples hit the dancefloor in order to try and win over judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood - as well as those watching at home.

Giovanni Pernice, Rose Ayling-Ellis - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

The judges gave their scores out of 10 as usual which will be added to the viewers' votes in Sunday's results.

Topping the scores tonight were Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu with a Charleston that scored a perfect 40 points. The routine was described as "outstanding" by the judges with Motsi saying it was the best of the series so far.

The pair just eclipsed Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice who scored 39 points for their Couple's Choice routine. They closed the show with Anton saying the dance was "the greatest thing I've ever seen on the show."

John Whaite brought the party with his "absolutely incredible" Samba scoring 38 points, Sara Davies scored 32 points for her "divine" Argentine Tango and Tom Fletcher received 30 points for his "generally good" Viennese Waltz.

At the bottom end of the scoreboard, Tilly Ramsay's Quickstep and Dan Walker's American Smooth both scored 29 points. Tilly's dance was branded "joyful" while Dan's performance split the judges. Craig gave just 4 points saying it lacked style but Motsi said it was Dan's best dance so far.

But last on the leaderboard was AJ Odudu who had topped last week's scores. Craig was disappointed with her Paso Doble, saying she was "less connected" with pro partner Kai Widdrington.

John Whaite, Johannes Radebe - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Nadiya Bychkova, Dan Walker - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

It could see the pair in the dance off where last week it was Adam Peaty who left the show.

The total judges' marks will now be combined with the results from the latest public vote tonight.

As always the celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.

Remember, Strictly returns on Sunday night on BBC One with the results from 7:20PM. As well as the results, there will be a musical performance from James Blunt.