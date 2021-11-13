Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Watch all of week 8's live performances

Here are all of the dances from this week's latest Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live show for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the eight couples performing live to impress the judges and viewers ahead of musicals week.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Tilly and Nikita
Dance: Quickstep
Song: I Won't Dance by Damita Jo
Judges' scores: 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)
AJ and Kai
Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Game of Survival by Ruelle
Judges' scores: 28 (6, 7, 7, 8)
Dan and Nadiya
Dance: American Smooth
Song: King of the Road by The Proclaimers
Judges' scores: 29 (4, 8, 8, 9)
Rhys and Nancy
Dance: Charleston
Song: The Charleston by Bob Wilson and his Varsity Rhythm Boys
Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)
Sara and Aljaž
Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: No More Tears (Enough is Enough) by Donna Summer and Barbara Streisand
Judges' scores: 32 (7, 8, 8, 9)
John and Johannes
Dance: Samba
Song: Acuyuye by DLG
Judges' scores: 38 (9, 10, 10, 9)
Tom and Amy
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Iris by Goo Goo Dolls
Judges' scores: 30 (7, 8, 7, 8)
Rose and Giovanni
Dance: Couple's Choice
Song: Symphony by Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson
Judges' scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
The judges' marks from Saturday's show will now be combined with the results from the public vote.
The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having in the dance off in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.
Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:20PM with the results plus a musical performance from James Blunt.