Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Watch all of week 8's live performances

Here are all of the dances from this week's latest Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the eight couples performing live to impress the judges and viewers ahead of musicals week.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Tilly and Nikita

Dance: Quickstep

Song: I Won't Dance by Damita Jo

Judges' scores: 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)

AJ and Kai

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Game of Survival by Ruelle

Judges' scores: 28 (6, 7, 7, 8)

Dan and Nadiya

Dance: American Smooth

Song: King of the Road by The Proclaimers

Judges' scores: 29 (4, 8, 8, 9)

Rhys and Nancy

Dance: Charleston

Song: The Charleston by Bob Wilson and his Varsity Rhythm Boys

Judges' scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Sara and Aljaž

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: No More Tears (Enough is Enough) by Donna Summer and Barbara Streisand

Judges' scores: 32 (7, 8, 8, 9)

John and Johannes

Dance: Samba

Song: Acuyuye by DLG

Judges' scores: 38 (9, 10, 10, 9)

Tom and Amy

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Iris by Goo Goo Dolls

Judges' scores: 30 (7, 8, 7, 8)

Rose and Giovanni

Dance: Couple's Choice

Song: Symphony by Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson

Judges' scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

The judges' marks from Saturday's show will now be combined with the results from the public vote.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having in the dance off in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:20PM with the results plus a musical performance from James Blunt.