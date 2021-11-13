Strictly Come Dancing 2021 leaderboard! Week 8's scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2021 results from the scoreboard of Week 8.

It was Adam Peaty who left Strictly Come Dancing last weekend and another celebrity will be heading home in Sunday's results show.

Tonight (13 November) saw all eight of the remaining couples performing live once more with a brand new dance for all of them.

It was Week 8 of the show and the pressure was on as the competition passed the halfway point and a musicals special awaited next weekend.

As always judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood marked all of the performances out of 40 as the competition heated up.

At the end of the night, Rhys Stephenson was in the top spot with a perfect 40 points for his Charleston.

Making a surprise appearance at the bottom was AJ Odudu after dancing a Paso Doble.

In Sunday's show (14 November), the judges' scores from Saturday's dances will be combined with the results of the latest public vote to determine the bottom two dancers.

They'll then have to perform again for the panel in the dance-off before the judges decide which couple stays and who leaves the competition.

For now, you can recap the full leaderboard from Strictly's 13 November show below...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 scoreboard and scores - Week 8