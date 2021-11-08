Adam Peaty has spoken out after his exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

The Olympian and his pro partner Katya Jones were the sixth couple to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night.

The pair danced a Jive to Little Bitty Pretty One by Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers before finding themselves in the bottom two in Sunday’s results show for the second week in a row.

Speaking tonight on It Takes Two, Adam and Katya spoke exclusively with Rylan about their time on Strictly.

Reflecting on his exit, Adam said: "I’m still exhausted but very relieved I got a lie in! I’ve not had a lie for a long time.

"It was 10 o’clock on Monday morning and I was expecting a text from Katya to say, ‘Where are you?’ So it’s been quite good!"

On the judges’ marks for their Jive, which left the couple bottom of the scoreboard, Adam said: "The Judges have a role and I think they did that very fairly. I’ve got nothing against that and as a competitor, you’ve got to respect that and I have respect for that.

"But it is what it is, isn’t it? I gave absolutely everything to Katya, I gave absolutely everything to myself but hopefully, we gave a good laugh to everyone at home."

Meanwhile Katya said: "We’ve been so privileged to have our Olympic hero come back from the Olympics and throw himself completely out his comfort zone.

"I’ve just loved every single day. I’m sure everyone would be very grateful for those tight trousers [in the Samba]!"

She added to Adam: "You rose to the challenge and inspired everyone to believe that you can do anything if you apply yourself. Thank you for everything - I’m still not ready to go!”

After watching back their best bits, Adam reflected: "I thought dancing would be easy but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

"It’s been one of the best experiences that I’ll always remember for the rest of my life."

Strictly - It Takes Two continues every weeknight at 6:30PM on BBC Two.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Picture: Katya Jones, Adam Peaty, Tess Daly - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy