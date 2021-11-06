Here's a spoiler-filled recap of tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 latest live show.

So far six couples have left the competition - and tonight the remaining dancing duos performed a brand new selection of dazzling ballroom and Latin routines.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman were back to host the latest episode of the show as the couples danced again.

The remaining nine celebrities and their pro partners hit the dancefloor in a bid to impress judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood once again.

As always, the judges issued their scores out of 10 which will be added to the viewers' votes in the results where last week it was Judi Love who left Strictly.

Tonight's leaderboard saw AJ Odudu and pro partner Kai Widdrington on top after scoring a near perfect 39 points for their Charleston. Motsi described it as "so authentic" while Shirley said it was "off the chart", with only Craig holding out from awarding a ten.

Just behind the pair were Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden who scored a personal best of 38 points for a Paso that Craig said was one of the best he'd seen from a male celebrity.

In third place on the judges' scoreboard were John Whaite and Johannes Radebe after dancing a romantic Rumba, with Craig telling the pair he wanted to steal it for his wedding dance.

Rhys Stephenson scored 34 points with his "energetic" quickstep, one point more than "elegant" Sara Davies received for the same dance.

After toping the leaderbord last week with a perfect 40, Rose Ayling-Ellis found herself in the bottom end of the scores this Saturday with 32 points for a Samba with pro partner Giovanni Pernice.

Just behind Rose was Tilly Ramsey who danced a Tango to score 31 points while in the bottom two were Dan Walker and Adam Peaty.

Dan's Couple's Choice received a mixed reaction from the judges with 28 marks while Adam - who was in the dance off last weekend - scored 27 for his Jive, with judges pointing out mistakes.

However it could all change as viewers now get their say. The total judges' marks will be combined with the results from the latest public vote tonight.

As always the celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.

Remember, Strictly returns on Sunday night on BBC One with the results from 7:15PM.

As well as the results, there will be a musical performance from The Script. Plus, there will be a new group performance from the pros and the judges will once again be putting Saturday night’s routines under the microscope.