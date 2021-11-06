Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2021 results from the scoreboard of Week 7.

Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima were the unlucky couple to leave last weekend and another celebrity will be sent home in Sunday's results show.

Tonight saw the nine remaining couples performing live once more with a brand new dance for them all.

It was Week 7 of the show and after the previous Saturday's Halloween fright night, it was back to the usual glitz and glamour in the ballroom.

As always judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood marked all of the performances out of 40.

At the end of the night, AJ Odudu was on top with a near-perfect score of 39 points for her Charleston.

Meanwhile, Adam Peaty was bottom with 27 points after appearing in the dance off last week where it was Judi who left Strictly.

The judges' scores from Saturday's dances will now be combined with the results of the latest public vote to help determine the bottom two dancers in Sunday's results.

In tomorrow's show the bottom two will have to perform again for the judges before the panel decides who stays. Plus, there will be a musical performance from The Script.

For now, you can recap the full leaderboard from Strictly's November 6 show below...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 scoreboard and scores - Week 7