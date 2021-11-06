Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is back tonight - but what time does it start and who's dancing what?

Following last weekend’s Spooktacular Strictly special, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are back in the ballroom as the remaining ten couples compete to lift the highly coveted Glitter Ball trophy.

Tonight, the couples take to the dancefloor once more in a bid to dazzle Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood.

As always, the judges give their marks before the lines will open at the end of the show, where viewers get the chance to save their favourite couple.

In Sunday's results show, the two couples with the lowest combined judges’ scores and viewers’ votes will have to face the dreaded dance-off before another is sent home.

Last weekend saw Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima lose their place in the dance off - who will be the next to get sent packing?

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing line up

Going into Week 7 we're down to nine couples.

Those still in the competition and performing tonight are EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, TV and social media personality Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay, broadcaster Dan Walker and TV chef John Whaite.

Joining them are McFly star Tom Fletcher, TV presenter AJ Odudu, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson and entrepreneur and TV personality Sara Davies.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Dances and songs - Week 7

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles are as follows:

AJ and Kai: Charleston to Don't Bring Lulu by Dorothy Provine, Pinky and The Girls

Rose and Giovanni: Samba to Cinema Italiano by Kate Hudson

Sara and Aljaž: Quickstep to 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton

Tilly and Nikita: Tango to Kings & Queens by Ava Max

Adam and Katya: Jive to Little Bitty Pretty One by Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers

Dan and Nadiya: Couple's Choice to Classic by MKTO

John and Johannes: Rumba to Shape of My Heart by Sting

Rhys and Nancy: Quickstep to What A Man Gotta Do by Jonas Brothers

Tom and Amy: Paso Doble to Amparito Roca by Jaime Texidor

When is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, November 6 at 6:45PM.

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at the later time of 7:15PM with the latest results show of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 and as the bottom two couples based on judges' scores and viewer votes is revealed.

The fabulous four - Shirley, Motsi, Anton and Craig - will have the difficult task of deciding who dances into next week and who is out the competition for good.

This weekend's musical performance comes from The Script.