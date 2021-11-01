Judi Love speaks out after Strictly Come Dancing exit

Judi Love has spoken out after her exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

The comedian and her pro partner Graziano Di Prima were the fifth couple to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night.

The pair danced a Cha Cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John before finding themselves in the bottom two in Sunday’s results show against Adam Peaty and his partner Katya.

Speaking tonight on It Takes Two, Judi and Graziano opened up about her exit exclusively with Rylan on Strictly.

Asked about returning to the show after a week out due to Covid, Judi shared: "I felt like there was a lot of nerves but I was so determined to get back on that dancefloor, no matter what, with my partner... I just wanted to get back out there and share the experience with Graziano again – it’s a partnership."

Graziano added: "Judi has been the highlight of my journey on Strictly. I found a friend.

"She understood every part of my character. Because we connected since the first second, I know this person here, if I have got a problem, if I need someone to talk to – she’s the one."

Meanwhile Judi spoke about the judges' comments of her Cha Cha, saying: "I feel good! I appreciate all the judges, they’re professionals.

"That’s their expertise, but what I would say to Craig is that his expertise is ballroom so I would challenge him to a little twerk off and let me lift up my scoreboard!"

And looking back on her highlights from the series, Judi concluded: "There’s a sense of accomplishment when taking part in Strictly and I just look at Graziano and I’m so appreciative of what he’s done and what we’ve done together."

Strictly - It Takes Two continues every weeknight at 6:30PM on BBC Two.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Picture: Tess Daly, Judi Love, Graziano Di Prima - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron