Strictly's Rose and Giovanni score this year's first perfect 40 with Halloween routine

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice scored the first perfect score of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 this weekend.

The pair danced a Tango to Shivers by Ed Sheeran for Saturday's Halloween special.

The impressive routine set a Strictly record as the earliest in a series a perfect score has been awarded.

Giving out his first ten of the series, Craig said Rose "smashed it" while Anton Du Beke described the performance as "perfect" and Motsi branded it "epic".

You can watch the routine below...

Viewers were equally as impressed as judges, with one writing on Twitter: "Amazing! She makes me cry every week because she is so talented. So pleased for them, very well deserved."

Another added: "Best routine of the series by a country mile!!!! The routine was epic I loved everything about it. Rose embodied the character of ice Queen brilliantly. Fantastic timing and footwork To move your head like that without hearing the music incredible!"

And a third wrote: "Perfection. Omg I have just cried happy tears for them both."

Elsewhere in the Halloween special, AJ Odudu continued to impress with her "exquisite" Viennese Waltz winning 37 points while just behind was Tilly Ramsey who was told her Cha Cha was her best dance so far.

Meanwhile at the other end and in danger of elimination were Judi Love and Sara Davies who received 25 and 23 marks respectively.

Returning after a week out, Judi's Cha Cha was described as "stompy" by Craig while Sara & Aljaž Skorjanec's couples choice failed to impress the panel.

They could be forced to dance again in Sunday's results although the public votes may change everything.

Other celebs currently on the cast are BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker, singer and musician Tom Fletcher and TV presenter and actor Rhys Stephenson.

Joining them are Olympian Adam Peaty MBE, entrepreneur and TV chef John Whaite.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Sunday night on BBC One.

You can catch up on episodes online via BBC iPlayer.

Picture: Giovanni Pernice, Rose Ayling-Ellis - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron