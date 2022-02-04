tellymix
Great British Bake Off Celebrity 2022 contestants - full line up of celebrities

Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer new series line up of celebs

Posted by Josh Darvill
The line up of celebrities on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for 2022 have been confirmed.

Once again, a range of familiar faces will be entering the tent in support of Stand Up To Cancer, raising money to help fund vital cancer research.

Every episode sees four celebrities join Bake Off hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas in the tent, aiming to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills.

They'll face a trio of classic Bake Off challenges at the end of which one celebrity will be named the week's Star Baker.

The Great Celebrity British Bake Off 2022 will come to Channel 4 later this Spring with a start date to be announced.

Great British Bake Off Celebrity contestants 2022

Meet the full list of 20 stars on the 2022 Celebrity Bake Off below...

Comedian and creator of Taskmaster Alex Horne
Annie Macmanus, otherwise known as international broadcaster Annie Mac
Actor and children's author Ben Miller
Actor Blake Harrison

Broadcaster Clara Amfo
Award-winning comedian and podcaster Ed Gamble
Singer-songwriter and UN ENvironment Ambassador Ellie Goulding
TV presenter Emma Willis

Singer-songwriter Example
Choirmaster and broadcaster Gareth Malone
Actress Katherine Kelly
TV presenter Laura Whitmore

Actor, writer and comedian Mawaan Rizwan
Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah
Judge, presenter and dancer Motsi Mabuse; comedian
Writer and TV presenter Ruby Wax

TV presenter Sophie Morgan
Actress Tracy-Ann Oberman
Comedian and musician Yung Filly.
Bake Off host Matt Lucas, who is forced to step in for a missing baker.

 

Stand Up To Cancer, the joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, has raised over £62 million to date funding 52 clinical trials and projects involving 11,000 cancer patients across the country.

The Great British Bake Off 2022 celebrity specials for Stand Up To Cancer will air on Channel 4 later this year.

For now you can watch past episodes online and catch up at All4.

Following The Great British Bake Off new Celebrity specials, the main series of Bake Off will air later in 2022.

