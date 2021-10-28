SAS: Who Dares Wins has revealed its new line up of directing staff.

The Channel 4 show will welcome two former United States Special Forces operators when it returns next year.

Former United States Recon Marine, Rudy Reyes is the new Chief Instructor, joined by new DS - former US Navy SEAL - Remi Adeleke.

They have been drafted in to serve as new members of the SAS: Who Dares Wins Directing Staff (DS) alongside the returning Foxy (Jason Fox) and Billy (Mark Billingham).

Airing on TV in 2022, the new civilian and celebrity series will this time be filmed in a newly created, secret, SAS military base in a most spectacular but harsh terrain in Jordan.

A teaser for the new episodes shares: "Further cementing the 'special relationship' between the United Kingdom and United States, the new Directing Staff band of brothers will join forces to draw on their military experiences from both sides of the Atlantic, to create the toughest selection course yet.

"Testing their mental and physical ability, in the unforgiving Middle Eastern heat in Jordan, the new cohort of civilian and celebrity recruits will discover whether they have what it takes to pass this unique SAS selection course."

Chief Instructor, Rudy Reyes said: "To be part of SAS: Who Dares Wins - the hardest selection course on television - is one the greatest privileges of my life. And to be named Chief Instructor is a huge honour - made even more rewarding working alongside Billy, Foxy and Remi - heroes on and off screen."

Directing Staff, Remi Adeleke added: "Since I departed from the military in 2016 my main focus in life has been to inspire, motivate and educate people— whether through writing, speaking or visual storytelling.

"Therefore I am very grateful to the SAS: Who Dares Wins team - especially my SOF brothers Billy, Foxy, Rudy - for allowing me to be a part of this unique, inspirational and transformative experience. And through this amazing show, I’m looking forward to playing a role in changing the lives of many “recruits” and viewers around the world."

Foxy commented: "Having worked closely with our US brothers in the past it’s great to be back with them delivering next level brutality on this new selection course, in the most savage of environments. Definitely the spiciest one yet…Hoorah!...as my American Marine brothers would say!"

Billy added: "20+ years of collaboration ,from a young paratrooper working with an 82nd Airborne, to smashing targets side by side with Delta Force . It’s great to reconnect our bond across the pond."

Jonah Weston, Channel 4 Commissioning Editor for Science and Adventure said: "UK and US Special Forces are the best there are. To combine those two in this new version of SAS: Who Dares Wins is a massive honour, and I think audiences are going to love what Rudy, Remi, Foxy and Billy bring to the table when they pool their awesome expertise."

SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 in 2022 with a new celebrity and civilian series.

For now you can catch up on past series online via All 4 here.