Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2021 results from the scoreboard of Halloween / Week 6 this weekend.

It was Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse who left Strictly last weekend and another celebrity will be sent home in Sunday's results show.

This week the remaining couples performed live once more with a brand new dance for all of them.

And it was the Halloween special with some amazing outfits, spectacular make up and a special group dance to open the show.

As always, deciding who was startlingly good, and who was horrifyingly bad, judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood marked all of the performances out of 40.

At the end of Saturday evening, Rose Ayling-Ellis was on top of the leaderboard with the first perfect score of the series so far of 40 points.

Right at the bottom was Judi Love and Sara Davies who scored 25 and 23 marks respectively.

The judges' scores from Saturday's dances will now be combined with the results of the latest public vote to help determine the bottom two dancers in the results.

They'll have to dance again for the judges who will decide who stays and who goes.

Recap the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 leaderboard from tonight (30 October) below...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 scoreboard and scores - Week 6 - Halloween