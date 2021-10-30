Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is back live tonight and here's all you need to know!

After a year off, the spookiest event in the Strictly Come Dancing calendar returns as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host this year’s Halloween Special.

Advertisements

If the celebrities thought the dancefloor was scary before, they’re in for an even bigger fright tonight in what promises to be a spine-tingling show.

The remaining 11 couples get into the Halloween spirit and take to the dancefloor in a bid to impress judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood.

The judges will decide who cast the best spell of the evening and their scores will be added to the viewers' votes. The lines open at the end of the show, when the public can vote for their favourite couples.

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing line up

Ten celebrities currently remain in the competition for Halloween week.

They include BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker, McFly's Tom Fletcher and telly presenter AJ Odudu, entrepreneur and television personality Sara Davies MBE and TV presenter Rhys Stephenson.

Joining them are influencer, chef and TV presenter Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay, Olympian Adam Peaty, Bake Off star John Whaite, soap actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and - returning after a week out - comic and presenter Judi Love.

Advertisements

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Dances and songs - Week 6 (Halloween)

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles are as follows:

AJ and Kai: Viennese Waltz to Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Judi and Graziano: Cha Cha Cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Rose and Giovanni: Tango to Shivers by Ed Sheeran

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Sara and Aljaž: Couple's Choice to Queen of the Night by Whitney Houston

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Tilly and Nikita: Cha Cha Cha to Spooky Movies by Gary Paxton

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Adam and Katya: Viennese Waltz to Moonlight Sonata by Ludwig Van Beethoven

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Dan and Nadiya: Jive to Rock Lobster by the B-52's

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Advertisements

John and Johannes: Quickstep to Bad Moon Rising by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Rhys and Nancy: Paso Doble to The Eve of the War by Jeff Wayne

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Tom and Amy: Tango to Highway to Hell by AC/DC

Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 30 October at 7:10PM

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at the later time of 7:15PM with the latest results show of Strictly Come Dancing 2021 as the fifth couple who will be leaving the competition is revealed.

Advertisements

There’ll also be a performance from the pros with a sweet twist on the Villains we all know and love and a musical performance from Gregory Porter.

As always, episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.