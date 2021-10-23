Here's a spoiler-filled recap of tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 latest live show.

So far three couples have left the competition - and tonight the remaining dancing duos performed a new selection of dazzling ballroom and Latin routines.

Tonight the remaining couples each took to the floor in a bid to impress the judging panel of Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke.

Ten celebrities performed with Judi Love not dancing this week. All being well, she will return to the competition next week.

John Whaite and pro partner Johannes Radebe topped the scores this evening with 38 points for a Charleston that Motsi described as "spectacular" and Anton said was "just amazing".

The pair narrowly eclipsed Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice who scored a personal best of 37 points for their Viennese Waltz which got a "fab-u-lous" from Craig.

In what was generally a high scoring week all around, Tilly Ramsey received 36 points for a "beautiful" Foxtrot while AJ Odudu's "terrific" Argentine Tango had 35 points from the panel.

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden's Salsa saw some death-defying lifts which were well received by the judges, scoring 34 points, just ahead of Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu's American Smooth with 32 marks.

Towards the other end of the leaderboard, Adam Peaty's Samba scored 29 marks - and made Craig "twitch" - one point more than Dan Walker's Viennese Waltz which opened the show.

But in the bottom two of the judges' marks were Sara Davies and Ugo Monye with 25 and 20 points respectively after each danced the notoriously difficult Rumba.

It could see the pair in danger of being in the dance off where last week it was Greg Wise who left Strictly Come Dancing.

> Strictly Come Dancing 2021 leaderboard: Week 5's scores and results.

The total judges' marks will now be combined with the results from the latest public vote tonight.

As always two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night's (Sunday) results show.

Remember, Strictly returns tomorrow (Sunday) night on BBC One with the results from 7:15PM.

As well as the results, there will be a musical performance from Craig David and MNEK.