Strictly Come Dancing 2021 to host Halloween special this weekend!

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 stars are gearing up for a Halloween special this weekend.

Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse became the fourth celeb couple to be voted off in the latest Strictly Come Dancing 2021 results, leaving ten stars battling it out for victory.

Those currently on the line up include entrepreneur and television personality Sara Davies MBE, TV presenter and chef John Whaite, presenter Dan Walker, chef & social media influencer Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay and CBBC presenter and actor Rhys Stephenson.

They're joined by telly presenter AJ Odudu, EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, McFly star Tom Fletcher, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty MBE and Loose Women regular Judi Love.

And this weekend they'll take on Strictly's annual Halloween spooktacular!

On Saturday spiders, witches, broomsticks and ghosts return to the Strictly ballroom for the Fright Night Halloween special - the spookiest event in the Strictly Come Dancing calendar!

Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly present what promises to be a spine-tingling show, as the remaining eleven face their fears and step out once more.

Deciding who is startlingly good, and who was horrifyingly bad, judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will be casting their votes, while viewers take to the voting lines.

The remaining ten couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 30 October at 7:10PM with the results show on Sunday, 31 October at 7:15PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

There’ll also be a dark and dramatic group dance from the Strictly professionals, as well as a musical performance from Gregory Porter.

For the time being, you can get the latest gossip from It Takes Two on BBC Two from 6:30PM weeknights.