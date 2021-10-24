Celebs Go Dating is returning to TV for a new series - who's on the cast and what's new for 2022?

The brand new series will air next year with all-new celebs and a supercharged agency makeover.

With plenty of new challenges, memorable dating excursions and more chances than ever to find the perfect connection, all-new Celebs Go Dating is sure to be its most dramatic series yet.

Who's on Celebs Go Dating 2022?

While an official announcement of the cast has yet to be made, a rumoured line up of celebrities has apparently been leaked.

According to The Sun newspaper, those taking part include TV personality Ulrika Jonsson, Married At First Sight star Nikita Jasmine and Five singer Abz Love.

Joining them are Made In Chelsea's Miles Nazaire, The Apprentice's Ryan Mark Parsons and TOWIE's Chloe Brockett.

Celebs Go Dating will be back on E4 in 2022 with a precise start date to be announced.

Celebrity dating show Celebs Go Dating proved a hit with its first series back in 2016, which featured names including Joey Essex, Stephanie Pratt and Charlotte Crosby.

The reality series follows celebs on dates with members of the public as they hunt for their perfect match.

Alongside the way they'll get help from dating experts at the Celebs Go Dating agency along the way. The most recent series featured Paul Carrick Brunson and Anna Williamson helping the celebs.

After weeks of multiple dates and mentoring, the celebs will be asked to choose their final date to take away on a romantic couple’s getaway.

You can catch up on past series of Celebs Go Dating on All 4 here while Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion is available here.