Strictly Come Dancing 2021 leaderboard! Week 5's scores and results revealed

Here's all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2021 results from the Week 5 scoreboard.

Saturday night saw the celebrity couples performing live for the fifth time this series.

While eleven currently remain in the competition, Judi Love did not dance this week. All being well, she will return to the show next Saturday.

Following all the performances from the other celebs, on top of the leaderboard was John Whaite with 38 points but at the bottom was Ugo Monye scoring 20 points.

As always, the combined judges' scores from tonight's dances will be used to help determine the bottom two dancers along with the results of the public vote.

Following last week's latest elimination, where it was Greg Wise who left Strictly Come Dancing, no one wants to be in the bottom two in tomorrow's results.

In Sunday's results show (24 October), the two celebrity couples in the bottom two will have to dance again for the judges who will determine who stays and who goes.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas will each vote on who to keep in with head judge Shirley having the deciding vote in case of a tie.

Sunday night will also see a special music performance from Craig David and MNEK as well as a new group performance from the professional dancers.

For now, recap the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 leaderboard from tonight below...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 scoreboard and scores - Week 5