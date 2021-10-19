Strictly Come Dancing 2021 week 5 songs and dances REVEALED

It's Strictly Come Dancing's 2021 fifth round of live shows this weekend - here are all the dances and songs.

So if you want to be left surprised come the live show on Saturday, look away now!

Last weekend was the third results show of the series as actor Greg Wise left the competition after the dance off with Judi Love.

Now 11 celebrities remain in the running for the glitterball trophy and one more will be given the axe this Sunday night.

But before the next elimination, the celebrity and professional couples have one more chance to impress the viewers and judges.

You can see what all the celebrities are performing and the songs they're dancing to below! Here is week 5's Strictly Come Dancing song and dance list in full...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 songs and dances - Week 5

AJ and Kai

Argentine Tango to Edge of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks

Judi and Graziano

Cha Cha Cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John

Rose and Giovanni

Viennese Waltz to Fallin' by Alicia Keys

Sara and Aljaž

Rumba to You're Still The One by Shania Twain

Tilly and Nikita

Foxtrot to Little Things by One Direction

Adam and Katya

Samba to Faith by George Michael

Dan and Nadiya

Viennese Waltz to She's Always a Woman by Billy Joel

John and Johannes

Charleston to Milord by Édith Plaf

Rhys and Nancy

American Smooth to I've Got The World On a String by Michael Bublé

Tom and Amy

Salsa to Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles

Ugo and Oti

Rumba to Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 returns to TV on Saturday, 23 October at 7:05PM on BBC One.

The next Strictly results of 2021 will air Sunday 24 October, from 7:10PM on BBC One.

As ever, the two couples with the lowest combined judges' scores and viewer votes will take part in the dreaded dance-off. The judges must then decide who stays and which couple will be the first to say their goodbyes.

There will also be a special musical performance from Craig David and MNEK.