Strictly Come Dancing 2021 week 5 songs and dances REVEALED

It's Strictly Come Dancing's 2021 fifth round of live shows this weekend - here are all the dances and songs.
So if you want to be left surprised come the live show on Saturday, look away now!
Last weekend was the third results show of the series as actor Greg Wise left the competition after the dance off with Judi Love.
Now 11 celebrities remain in the running for the glitterball trophy and one more will be given the axe this Sunday night.
But before the next elimination, the celebrity and professional couples have one more chance to impress the viewers and judges.
You can see what all the celebrities are performing and the songs they're dancing to below! Here is week 5's Strictly Come Dancing song and dance list in full...
Strictly Come Dancing 2021 songs and dances - Week 5
AJ and Kai
Argentine Tango to Edge of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks
Judi and Graziano
Cha Cha Cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John
Rose and Giovanni
Viennese Waltz to Fallin' by Alicia Keys
Sara and Aljaž
Rumba to You're Still The One by Shania Twain
Tilly and Nikita
Foxtrot to Little Things by One Direction
Adam and Katya
Samba to Faith by George Michael
Dan and Nadiya
Viennese Waltz to She's Always a Woman by Billy Joel
John and Johannes
Charleston to Milord by Édith Plaf
Rhys and Nancy
American Smooth to I've Got The World On a String by Michael Bublé
Tom and Amy
Salsa to Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles
Ugo and Oti
Rumba to Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic
Strictly Come Dancing 2021 returns to TV on Saturday, 23 October at 7:05PM on BBC One.
The next Strictly results of 2021 will air Sunday 24 October, from 7:10PM on BBC One.
As ever, the two couples with the lowest combined judges' scores and viewer votes will take part in the dreaded dance-off. The judges must then decide who stays and which couple will be the first to say their goodbyes.
There will also be a special musical performance from Craig David and MNEK.