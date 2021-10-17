Another celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2021 in tonight's results.

This weekend Strictly Come Dancing's celebrity dancers and their professional partners once again each took to the dancefloor to impress the viewers at home - as well as judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood in the studio.

Advertisements

In the bottom two were Greg Wise and Judi Love with the pair having to dance again for the judges.

In the results, it was Greg Wise who left Strictly Come Dancing 2021 this week.

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 results

In tonight's Strictly Come Dancing results, the judges’ scores were combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance off.

Tess Daly , Greg Wise, Karen Hauer - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

This week, that was Greg Wise and his professional partner Karen Hauer and Judi Love and her pro partner Graziano Di Prima.

Both couples performed their routines again. Judi and Graziano performed their Waltz to Hero by Mariah Carey. Then Greg and Karen performed their Samba to Macarena by Los Del Rio, in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time the judges delivered their verdicts with the panel voting to save Judi and Graziano.

Advertisements

Craig Revel Horwood said: "The judges have been given this opportunity to save the better dancer and, for me, the better dancer tonight is Judi and Graziano."

Motsi Mabuse said: "In the dance off I feel like both couples made mistakes and they were quite clear, but I feel that one couple recovered a little bit better with the situation. So I’m going to save Judi and Graziano."

Anton Du Beke said: "I felt that the nerves got to both of the couples in the dance off, which is not surprising really, and they both made quite a lot of mistakes, but one couple maintained an element of composure through the dance and that would be Judi and Graziano."

Although her vote was not needed, Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have decided to save Greg and Karen: "Well I counted all the mistakes and from what I saw I would have saved Greg and Karen."

Speaking about his exit, Greg said: “I have had an amazing time, I feel unbelievably privileged and thank you all for having me."

Karen added: “It has been a blast, thank you for the amazing lunches, thanks for the quality of work, and for being an amazing student. I have enjoyed our moments in the classroom, and just having fun with you, I’ve really enjoyed it."

Greg and Karen will appear live on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on the sofa with Rylan and Janette Manrara for their first interview live on Monday 18, October from 6.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisements

The remaining twelve couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 23 October at 7:05PM with the results show on Sunday 20, October at 7:15pM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Picture: Karen Hauer, Greg Wise, Judi Love, Graziano Di Prima - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy