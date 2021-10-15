Comedian and actor David Mitchell has ruled out following Robert Webb onto Strictly Come Dancing.

This week saw Robert forced to pull out of Strictly after three performances due to ill health.

In a post on social media, his regular collaborator David Mitchell reacted to the news - and ruled out taking his place.

"This is sad! They did some really brilliant dancing, I thought," David wrote. "Sorry there won't be more.

"And to those asking if I'll be stepping in to replace him: I'm afraid not.

"I prefer to dance like nobody's watching. And I can only do that if nobody's watching."

Robert's pro partner Dianne Buswell quipped: "You know I would be more than happy to teach you a tango."

Announcing his exit from the competition earlier this week, Robert revealed: "Two years ago I had open heart surgery and although I believed I was fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule, it became clear that I had bitten off way more than I could chew for this stage in my recovery.

"I had begun to feel symptoms that led me to seek an urgent consultation with my heart specialist, and it was her view that it would be better for the sake of my health to step back from the show."

He added: "I’m proud of the three dances that Dianne Buswell and I managed to perform and deeply regret having to let her down like this. I couldn’t have wished for a more talented partner or more patient teacher, and it’s a measure of Dianne’s professionalism and kindness that I was able to get as far as I did. Thanks too to everyone at home who voted for us."

Meanwhile it's also been revealed that Ugo Monye will not be performing this weekend due to a bad back.

He explained "Unfortunately I’m not going to be able to dance this weekend on the show. I have a history of back problems which has always been managed under the guidance of medical professionals. Unfortunately this has been causing me some unwanted problems this week!

"I have been advised by medical professionals and with huge support from Strictly to get some treatment & rest to ensure that I can get myself back to full capacity & fighting fit for next week."

Strictly Come Dancing will continue Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One.

