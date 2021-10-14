Ugo Monye is to miss this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live show, it's been announced.

The rugby star turned sports pundit and his pro partner Oti Mabuse will miss Saturday's episode on medical grounds.

In a statement posted to social media, Ugo said he had been forced to step back from the latest episode due to a back problem.

He explained "Unfortunately I’m not going to be able to dance this weekend on the show. I have a history of back problems which has always been managed under the guidance of medical professionals. Unfortunately this has been causing me some unwanted problems this week!

"I have been advised by medical professionals and with huge support from Strictly to get some treatment & rest to ensure that I can get myself back to full capacity & fighting fit for next week.

"Gutted Oti & I won’t be dancing this weekend but wishing all the other contestants the best of luck & will be cheering them on from home!"

The news comes just a day after Robert Webb was forced to quit the show due to ill health.

In a statement last night, the BBC said Robert and pro partner Dianne Buswell had to withdraw from the competition.

Robert said "Two years ago I had open heart surgery and although I believed I was fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule, it became clear that I had bitten off way more than I could chew for this stage in my recovery.

"I had begun to feel symptoms that led me to seek an urgent consultation with my heart specialist, and it was her view that it would be better for the sake of my health to step back from the show."

Robert continued: "I’m proud of the three dances that Dianne Buswell and I managed to perform and deeply regret having to let her down like this. I couldn’t have wished for a more talented partner or more patient teacher, and it’s a measure of Dianne’s professionalism and kindness that I was able to get as far as I did. Thanks too to everyone at home who voted for us."

He added: "I leave knowing that Strictly viewers are in very safe hands and I’ll be cheering for my brother and sister contestants all the way to Christmas. Despite this sad ending, it has been a genuine honour to be part of this huge, joyful and barking mad TV show. Long may it continue."

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday night at 7PM on BBC One.

Those currently left in the competition include entrepreneur and television personality Sara Davies MBE, telly presenter AJ Odudu, TV presenter and chef John Whaite, presenter and regular Loose Women panellist Judi Love and CBBC presenter and actor Rhys Stephenson.

They're joined by Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn, EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, chef & social media influencer Tilly Ramsay, Olympian Adam Peaty MBE, presenter Dan Walker, actor Robert Webb and singer-songwriter and musician Tom Fletcher.

Picture: Ugo Monye - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy