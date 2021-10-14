I'm A Celebrity spin-off show Daily Drop axed after one series

I'm A Celebrity's spin-off show Daily Drop won't be back in 2021, it's been confirmed.

The online show streamed on the ITV Hub and it was hosted by Vick Hope.

It replaced I'm A Celebrity's original ITV2 spin-off series, Extra Camp. The show, which was previously called I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW!, has aired since 2002 and was most recently fronted by Joel Dommett, Emily Atack and Adam Thomas.

In a statement, ITV confirmed the Daily Drop won't be back this year.

They said: "The Daily Drop won't be returning this year but we'd like to thank Vick Hope and everyone involved in the show last year for bringing fans of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! all the latest news and gossip."

The Sun reports that there will be no specific spin-off this year with updates instead available via the show's social channels.

I'm A Celebrity will be back next month on ITV with hosts Ant & Dec. The line up of celebrities is to be confirmed.

Names currently rumoured for the 2021 I'm A Celebrity cast currently include TV presenter Louise Minchin, broadcaster Richard Madeley, Love Island's Olivia Attwood, football star Paul Gascoigne and Corrie star Simon Gregson.

Joining them are actor Adam Woodyatt, former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips, Corrie star Lucy Fallon and Olympic diver Tom Daley.

Meanwhile ITV previously announced that the show would return to Gwrych Castle in the Welsh countryside due to the pandemic.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning, said: "After a highly successful run at the castle last year we’re pleased that we can return there. I have no doubt the production team will produce another hugely entertaining series."