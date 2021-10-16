Strictly Come Dancing 2021 leaderboard! Week 4's scores and results

Here's all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2021 results from the scoreboard of Week 4.

Tonight (16 October) saw the remaining couples performing live for the fourth time this series.

And following last week's latest elimination, no one wanted to be in the bottom two in the results show.

Eleven celebrity couples took to the dancefloor this weekend after Robert Webb was forced to quit the show due to ill health while a back injury left Ugo unable to dance this week.

As always, the judges marked all of the performances out of 40 and at the end of the night we saw lows of 19 and highs of 36.

On top for the second time this series was Dragons' Den star Sara Davies but at the other end in the danger zone right at the bottom was actor Greg Wise.

The judges' scores from Saturday's dances will be used to help determine the bottom two couples together with the results of the third public vote.

In Sunday's results show, the two celebrity couples who rank bottom will have to perform again for judges Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse.

After both couples dance again it'll be up to the judges to decide who stays and who goes with head judge Shirley having the deciding vote.

Recap the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 leaderboard from tonight below...

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 scoreboard and scores - Week 4 (October 16)