BBC Three has unveiled an all star line up of judges for its new dance dating reality show.

I Like The Way U Move is a brand new BBC Three dating reality series which will be streaming as a boxset on BBC iPlayer from Sunday 17 October.

Hosted by Jamie Laing, the series sees single professional dancers and rookie non-dancers compete to find their perfect partner on and off the dance floor.

World-renowned choreographer Kaelynn ‘KK’ Harris is the resident dance expert and is joined by a new guest judge each week to help KK determine which couple has the routine with the most fire.

The names include Lady Leshurr, Clara Amfo, Oti Mabuse, Layton Williams, Giovanni Pernice, Maisie Smith and Johannes Radebe.

Lady Leshurr said: “It was a pleasure to be a part of this show! The dancers have so much talent and chemistry.. it’s like love and basketball but with a soundtrack!”

Clara Amfo added: “I had such a great time being a guest judge, being reunited with Jamie, then seeing him and KK in action!

"After Strictly last year, it was fun to be sat on the other side… The level of talent from the dancers is so impressive and I can’t wait to see the series unfold and find out how they got on off the dance floor too!”

Oti commented: “I loved working on I Like the Way U Move. It was entertaining, raw and sexy. I had such fun working alongside Jamie Lang and Kaelynn 'KK' Harris. It’s a fresh and different way of looking at dance and dating! I hope everyone enjoys it as much as we did.”

Layton Williams enthused: "I had such a fab time on ILTWUM. Being a dancer myself I know how hard the dancers worked to make their performances shine. Jamie and KK were a dream to work with too. We had such a laugh. I can't wait to watch the series and was so thrilled to be involved. Thanks for having me!"

Maisie Smith added: “I loved my time on set for I Like The Way U Move with Jamie, KK and the cast - dancing is a huge passion of mine and I know how much work it takes to pull off the level of routines they did!

"There is some serious chemistry on the dancefloor and I can’t wait for everyone to get to know the cast and to get behind their favourite couples!”

Giovanni said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be involved with I Like The Way U Move, and be a part of each couple’s journey. Dance to me is all about connection to music and a dance partner, but ultimately telling a story.

"By combining the world of dating and dancing I got to witness the connection, energy, emotion and chemistry from each couple. I particularly loved the focus and commitment from everyone involved and cannot wait to see how it all unfolds.”

Finally, Johannes shared: “The cast was a bunch of beautiful people, and I loved the jeopardy were they had to dance in order to stay in the competition...it's thrilling and entertaining and I can't wait for everyone at home to see it.”

I Like The Way U Move drops on BBC iPlayer on Sunday, 17 October.

