Katie McGlynn speaks out after Strictly Come Dancing exit

Katie McGlynn has spoken out after her exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

The actress and her pro partner Gorka Marquez were the second couple to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night.

The pair danced a dazzling American Smooth to Cruella De Vil from the movie, Cruella in a Movie Week special before finding themselves in the bottom two in Sunday’s results show against Judi Love & Graziano Di Prima.

Following a tight battle in the dance off, it was sadly the end of Katie and Gorka’s Strictly journey as they became the second couple to leave the competition.

Speaking about her exit on It Takes Two: "We’re sad because it means we won’t be rehearsing together, it means our journey’s ended but we’re still going to stay friends.

"He lives in Manchester and I live in Manchester so we’ve already set up a dinner date so yeah, we’re going to catch up. We’ve got mutual friends so we’ll definitely stay in touch."

When asked about how she felt about dancing the American Smooth for Movie Week, Katie shared: "The fact that we were in Movie Week playing Cruella Di Vil and Pongo was incredible. Who can say they’ve been part of that experience?

"It was so much fun and to end on Movie Week was just the final gem for me. Emma Thompson was also in the audience. I met and spoke to her and she was so lovely so we ended on a high."

Gorka added: "We tried our best the whole week and I think it was a great number. I’m happy that she got to do Movie Week being an actress.

"Movie Week is an important week. The only thing I’m gutted about is that as she’s obsessed with Halloween, she couldn’t get to Halloween Week but at least Cruella is a bit Halloween!"

After scoring their highest score on the leader board on Saturday, Katie said: "We left on a high – Movie Week, Cruella, Pongo... it meant we improved because the whole point of me joining the show was to learn how to dance and to improve because I’m not a dancer at all – as you saw!

"But do you know what, Gorka had a lot of patience with me. He taught me and I’ll never regret it. It was a lifetime achievement."

Strictly - It Takes Two continues every weeknight at 6:30PM on BBC Two.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Picture: (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy